People gather at Airport to welcome CM

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

People gathered at Chikalthana Airport in large numbers to welcome chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday afternoon. His supporters shouted slogans in support of CM Shinde.

Shinde came to the city to attend a public function in the constituency of employment guarantee scheme minister Sandipan Bhumre at Paithan. He arrived at Chikalthana Airport in the afternoon. union minister of state for railway Raosaheb Danve, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, industries minister Uday Samant, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, co-operative minister Atul Save, minister Shambhuraje Desai, Sanjay Rathod, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre also came with him.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Haribhau Bagade, district collector Sunil Chavan, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, AMC commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, ZP CEO Nilesh Gatne and others welcomed them. The police gave a guard of honour.

Shiv Sena district president (Shinde fraction) Rajendra Janjal, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, Vijay Autade and others were also present.

CP Dr Gupta, DCP Deepak Girhe, Aparna Gitay, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, MIDC Cidco PI Vitthal Pote, Mukundwadi PI Brahma Giri and others were present for the security of CM Shinde.

Speaking to the reporters, Shinde said, he receives love from the people wherever he goes in the state and are giving him grand welcome everywhere, he said.