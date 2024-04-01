People should avoid using 'NOTA': Milind Parande

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International organising general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Milind Parande said that people should do 100 per cent voting and avoid ussing ‘Non of the Above (NOTA)' option.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday about the future course of VHP after the reconstruction of the Ram temple, he said that they organised 9.50 lakh programmes, including 7 lakh at temples of the country, for Ram Janmotsav's celebration at Ayodhya.

He said that VHP is not involved in daily politics, but it is of the firm opinion that voting should be done keeping in mind, the interest of Hindus and the nation.

“Our organisation reached the homes of 20 crore people through this initiative. The work of the organisation has reached 33 countries of the world. VHP has 72 lakh supporters (members). It has determined to connect 1 crore people, marking the sixth year of the organisation,” he said.

Milind Parande said people should not use 'NOTA' and VHP would conduct a public awareness campaign for two months for 100 per cent voting.

“The work of various activities like education, health, women empowerment will be doubled in 400 districts of the country,” he asserted. Prant president of VHP Sanjay Bargaje and Vibhag Mantri Sunil Chawre were also present at the briefing.

Free temples from Govt control

Parande also said “'Hindu temples should be freed from Government control. A pressure group will be formed to make the Central and State Governments a strict law against the conversion.”

*Hum Do Hamare Do*

The population of Hindus is decreasing due to the 'Hum Do Hamara Ek' policy. Expressing concern over this, Parande said that now Hindus should adopt the stand of 'Hum Do Hamare Do' so, that their strength can be increased.