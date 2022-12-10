People should be productive to make the country rich - Chandrakant Patil

Inauguration of divisional sports competition in Government Engineering College

Aurangabad: Current education system only focuses on job oriented courses. People should be productive to make the country rich by changing this tyrannical system. The combination of achievement, humility and knowledge has to be focused on the field of arts and sports, said minister of higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil.

During his visit, he learned about the drone, electric vehicle, the first start-up created by the students of the government college and also appreciated them while interacting with the students. He also announced that gift vouchers worth Rs 5000 each will be given to each winner in this two-day competition. Two hundred and fifty officials and employees from eight government institutions have participated in this sports competition. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Aurangabad divisional sports competition at Government Engineering College on Saturday. Director Dr Abhay Wagh, Joint director Umesh Nagdeve, SM Joshi, Principal Dr Anjali Bhalchandra, Madhuri Ganorkar and others were present.

Strict police presence

Protests have started all over the state over the controversial statement made by Patil during a programme at the Sant Peeth in Aurangabad on Friday. Hence there was heavy police presence in the area from Gopal Culture Hall to Government Engineering College. The riot control squad was also on standby.

Meeting with college students

Patil visited the centre of advanced diploma in automotive mechatronics and interacted with the students. Principal Madhuri Ganorkar, coordinator and trainer Makarand Bhagwat informed on this occasion that more than 300 students have completed this one-year engineering degree, post-graduation course, and 15-20 percent of them have got jobs abroad.