People want a home close to the old city

Preference to Chikalthana, Shendra, Paithan road, Harsul-Sawangi

Aurangabad, March 20:

Many citizens are eager to live in an open environment with amenities like children play area, separate arrangement for morning walk, large space for parking and living in the area close to their village. Hence areas like Chikalthana, Shendra, Harsul-Sawangi, Garkheda, Paithan road, Beed Bypass are in demand due to the changing sentiment among the citizens who want a rightful home within the limits of the old city. Considering the last five years, the prices of plots and flats in this area have gone up. It was also observed that the price has doubled in the Chikalthana area.

Rates in Chikalthana doubled

The Chikalthana area has seen a sharp rise in prices of plots and houses in the last five years. Because of the proximity to the airport, to the schools, hospitals and Shendra five-star MIDC, entrepreneurs tend to live in apartments in the area. Also Paithan road, Kanchanwadi, Golwadi area is in great demand. Because of the bypass, entrepreneurs from Waluj-Chitegaon, Paithan industrial area, as well as workers and traders in the city are giving more preference to this area. Also, those who have their hometown between Phulambri and Jalgaon prefer to stay in Harsul Sawangi.

Which area is best for investment

For investment in plots, flats, the area between Jalna road to Shendra MIDC road, Beed Bypass road, Paithan road and Jalgaon road are getting the highest preference of investors. There is a huge demand for land in the Gandheli area on Solapur-Dhule highway.

Prices will continue to rise

Prices are going up in the old city, whether it is a flat or a plot. It is clear that land rates will continue to rise due to rising demand and lack of space.There has been a tremendous change in the property market in the past 10 years.Previously first floor, second floor flats were being purchased. However, now there is a trend of buying flats on the higher floors. This has led to an increase in prices of flats on higher floors, said CREDAI president Nitin Bagadia.

What price in which area:

Area Rates in 2017 Current rates

(Per square foot) (in Rs)

Chikalthana 3000 to 3500 5500 to 6000

Harsul Sawangi 2500 to 3000 4000 to 4500

Garkheda 4500 to 4500 5500 to 6000

Osmanpura 4500 to 5000 6000 to 6500

Beed Bypass 3000 to 3500 3500 to 4000

Paithan road 2000 to 2500 3000 to 3500