People’s representatives demand to allow Dhol Pathaks after 12 midnight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The people’s representatives and the officials of the Ganesh Mandals during the co-ordination meeting demanded that the Dhol paths should be allowed to play music after 12 midnight. If it is allowed in the cities like Pune and Mumbai and then why not in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Replying to it, CP Manoj Lohiya said the Supreme Court has issued directives in this regard and it cannot be violated. Hence, he denied the demand of celebration late at night.

The Ganesh Festival is starting on September 19. In this backdrop, a co-ordination meeting of the people’s representatives and officials of the Ganesh Mandals was held at the police commissionerate on Monday.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsat, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, founder president of the Ganesh Mahasangh Pruthviraj Pawar, president Rajendra Janjal, Nandkumar Ghodele, district collector Astikkumar Pandey, AMC commissioner G Srikanth, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, DCP Nitin Bagade, Aparna Gitay, Shilwant Nandedkar and others were present.

Various issues related to Ganesh Utsav including the permissions to the mandals, verification of the new mandals, disposal of the Nirmalya, cleanliness, lighting and others were discussed during the meeting.