Performance of classical instruments win heart of audience

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Music performance won the hearts of audience in Classical Instruments competition conducted on the third day of the Indradhanush festival in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Wednesday.

The youths who are mostly away classical instruments were attracted towards it. The artisits presented Shivstuti, Paran, Uthav, Chakradhar, Rela in the competitions that were held at Abhijatrang stage (CFART auditorium). Sharangdhar Sathe, Dr Ram Borgaonkar and Mukund Marathe were the judges.

Dr Sanjay Sangvikar, Dr Sagar Chakranarayan, Dr Dhananjay Vadmare, Ashok Bhosikar and others made arrangments at the stage. Memembers of the management council Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Satish Shelke, Dr Ram Kadam also visited various stages and praised the young artists.

The following teams participated in the contest. They are as follows; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shivaji University-Kolhapur, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Mahatma Phule Agricultural University-Rahuri, Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Sciences University-Nagpur, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences-Nashik, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Solapur University, Mumbai University, Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural University, KBCNM University-Jalgaon, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University-Parbhani, Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University-Akola, Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University- Ramtek and Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University