Permission sought for telecast of Samruddhi programme
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-12-08T22:30:02+5:30 2022-12-08T22:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Samruddhi expressway in Nagpur on December 11. There has been a demand to show a live telecast of this ceremony on a large screen at Maliwada interchange in the city. However, there is a code of conduct for the election of three village gram panchayats including Kesapuri, Daultabad and Vanjarwadi.
Therefore, collector Astik Kumar Pandey has sent a letter to the State Election Commission regarding whether this permission can be granted. The permission to broadcast will be granted only after the commission's feedback.