Person accumulates merit by worshiping God's service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The nine-day Panchakalyanak Mahotsav was held under the guidance of Jainacharya Guptinandi Gurudev at Kachner from February 24. The Mahamastak Abhishek Mahotsav was organised on the occasion. The Anjangiri Gajpantha Siddhakshetra committee Nashik performed the Panchamrut Abhishek under the guidance of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev. Speaking on the occasion, acharya Guptinandi Gurudev said that by worshiping God through aarti and abhishek, one accumulates merit. Similarly, if you want to live happily in life, stop your interference in the life of others. Desire and lust makes man blind. Every one should talk with himself for 1 hour as it will increase your closeness to God. Organisers and devotees were present in large numbers.