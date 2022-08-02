Person stealing car parts to pay for wife's treatment caught

Accused caught by Mukundwadi police: stolen goods worth Rs 1 lakh seized

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The Mukundwadi police arrested a suspect who stole parts from four wheelers parked in his area for paying bills for the treatment of his ailing wife, informed PI Brahma Giri on Tuesday.

According to police, Vishnu Tawar reported the theft of tires, wheel caps, LEDs, DVDs and other materials from a four-wheeler on July 31. Meanwhile, PI Giri got information that a person had come to Ramnagar in Mukundwadi to sell the goods of four-wheelers. Accordingly, a team of PSI Balasaheb Aher, constable Narsingh Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble and others was sent to arrest the accused.

A person was seen walking around the Ramnagar area with a car wheel cap and jack. The police arrested Arun Kunte (40, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi). During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the materials from cars as he did not have money for the treatment of his sick wife. PI Giri informed that the police recovered the material stolen from his four-wheeler worth Rs 1.2 lakh. Constable Digambar Dharbale is further investigating the case.