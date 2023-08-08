Pervert man booked for sexually harassing woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in Bhausinghpura locality after a pervert man made vulgar gestures in front of a woman’s house by stripping himself (going naked), recently.

The name of the accused is Chandrakant Vithal Magare and Cantonment police have registered an offence against him.

The incident took place on August 5 at 9 pm. Chandrakant was moving in the locality and was speaking bad words in a high pitched voice. He suddenly stopped in front of the house of a woman and made objectionable remarks by removing his clothes. The woman screamed for help and the local residents came to her help, but the man threatened to torch the vehicles. The complaint mentioned that he has done such objectionable acts with other women also in the past.