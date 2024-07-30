PET registration date extended for 2nd time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the registration date for Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024 for the second time, up to August 15.

After a gap of three years, the university decided to conduct the PET. For this, it started online registration on July 1. Its last date was July 20. The date was extended for the first time up to July 31. With the second extension, the research aspirants can submit their online application form up to August 15.

Those who register online will have to submit the hard copy of the application form along with documents between August 20 and 31. The aspirants will have to comply with documents from September 1 to 5 when the list of valid and invalid application forms is displayed.

The provisional list of the registered candidates will be released on September 10 after the verification and compliance of the documents. The final merit will be released on September 18.

The university will conduct the PET on October 3 for the admissions to Ph D research in the different subjects. The test result will be announced on October 15.

The score of the examination will be valid for the Ph D admissions for one year. The registration fee for general group candidates is Rs 1000 while for the backward class aspirants, it is Rs 500. The subject-wise syllabus of the examination is available on the university portal.