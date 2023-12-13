Petition to halt Sant Eknath sugar factory election programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Four petitions have been filed in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court requesting that the election programme of Sant Eknath cooperative sugar factory in Paithan be canceled and a revised programme announced.

The petitioners have objected that the names of some members have been omitted from the draft voter list of the factory. A partial hearing was held on this petition on Wednesday in the Bench comprising of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice YG Khobragade and the next hearing will be held on Thursday. Former MLA and former factory director Sanjay Waghchaure and three others have filed four separate petitions. All the petitioners have objected to the published draft voter list.