Petitioners get relief in MAT

Aurangabad, June 16:

Vice-chairman of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) Justice P R Bora has issued directives to serve notice to the respondents in the police recruitment case.

In the interim orders, the MAT has also issued orders to keep one post vacant each in open and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories till the final judgement is delivered. The final hearing has been placed on July 29.

Anurath Lande and Askhay Lande from Beed and Mangesh Auti from Ahmednagar were declared ineligible for an appointment in police recruitment over doing irregularities in the selection process.

Anurath and Akshay Lande, Mangesh Auti filed a petition in the MAT through adv Vishal Kadam. In the petition, it was stated that registration of the case in Nigdi Police Station is against the laws.

The case against Anurath Lande was registered on the basis of false information and lack of concrete evidence.

The police submitted the charge sheet to the court and charges were not fixed yet. Adv Vishal Kadam argued that giving punishment for a crime which was not done by his client, is contradictory to principles of justice. Another lawyer of the case adv Suvidh Kulkarni

citing Supreme Court judgements, said that appointment cannot be denied just because a case was registered. After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal has issued directives to serve notice to the respondents.