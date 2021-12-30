Petrol Pump closed for half an hour

Aurangabad Dec 30:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) executed disciplinary action at Petrol Pump in Kranti Chowk over not following the guidelines. Opposing the action, the petrol pump owner closed the petrol pump. The verbal dispute aroused between the officers and the owner. Long queue of customers standing for filling fuel was seen. The traffic on the road was hampered due to the queue. The petrol pump was opened after half an hour.

The AMC officers said that the action was executed as the Covid guidelines were not followed. The employees were not wearing masks, they said.

The petrol pump owner Akhil Abbas said, all the employees have been vaccinated but the officers often target them. No action is taken against the customers coming to the petrol pump without masks, he questioned.