Petrol pump manager robbed of Rs 4L

Three unidentified thieves came on a motorcycle and snatched the bag containing Rs 4.17 lakh from the manager of a petrol pump, who was going to deposit in the bank. The incident occurred in Ladgaon Shivar in Vaijapur tehsil on Monday at around 11 am.

Police said, Harun Pathan is a manager at Shukra Petrol Pump at Ladgaon Shivar. On Monday, he was going to the bank to deposit money as usual at around 11 am. A short distance away from the pump, three unidentified persons came near Pathan's bike and snatched the bag he was carrying. Pathan shouted for help, but they had fled until then.

The Veergaon police station API Sharadchandra Rodge, PSI Navnath Kadam, local crime branch PI Renge, PSI Jadhav, Nadim Shaikh, Valmik Nikam, and others rushed and inspected the spot. The work of registering a case was going on till late at night.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional police officer Mahek Swami also visited the spot and interrogated Pathan, and issued directives for the investigation to the police officers.