Petroleum Dealers Assn body declared

Published: June 14, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The new executive body of the Petroleum Dealers Association was announced on June 10. The outgoing president Champalal Khinwasara announced the new body.

The new office bearers are president Akhil Abbas, vice president Prem Totla, secretary Rajesh Pawar, joint secretary Hiten Patel, district coordinator Deepak Sonawane.

