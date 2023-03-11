Petty quarrels of kids took life of youth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A youth dies after the neighbour’s son attacked and beat him when he along with his sister was questioning the quarrel between their kids. The incident took place in Motiwala Colony at Chikalthana on March 5. Cidco MIDC police have registered a case of culpable homicide against Nazmeen Pathan and her son Salman Pathan, while the deceased have been identified as Dashrath Rokade.

According to the police, “The complainant and the accused, stays are the residents of the same colony. On March 5, their little kids quarrelled with each other. Hence the complainant went to Nazmeen’s house to inquire about the kid's quarrel. However, the accused abused and slapped her. The complainant was shocked. Hearing her screams, the complainant’s brother Dashrath Rokade and other relatives Maya, Deepak and Asha Athawale reached there. They tried to intervene. In the meantime, Nazmeen’s son Salman arrived home. He abused them and started beating Dashrath in the chest. The youth fell unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but died while undergoing treatment. Hence the deceased’s sister lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police station against the mother and the son. Assistant police inspector Shivaji Chaure is investigating the case.