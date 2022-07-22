PF commissioner hints at strict action against violators

-Thousands of establishments, and contractors on the radar of

PF office.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 22:

The regional provident fund (PF) commissioner Jagdish Tambe today said that the establishments and contractors are on the radar of the office for not paying the PF amount of their workers and employees. The PF office has focussed on collecting PF amounts with fines and penalties.

I appeal to the contractors and the establishments to deposit the PF amount of their workers and staff immediately to evade action, hinted Tambe adding that the office has received several complaints stating that the PF amount is deducted from the salary, but it is not being deposited in the PF office.

While speaking to media persons, the PF commissioner

said,” The strength of establishments depositing PF every month was 5,000 in the year 2019-20. The figure reduced to 3,700 in 2021-22. It means that an average of 1300 establishments have stopped depositing the PF of their workers and staff. On other hand, there were 12,600 companies registered till March 31, 2021. The strength increased to 17,400 by June 30, 2022. There was an increase of 4780 new companies in the past 15 months.”

Tambe said,” The situation raises an alarm as on one hand, the establishments are increasing and on another hand, the strength of companies depositing PF is reducing. This paves a way to think that irregularities are taking place. The establishments enjoyed various Central Government schemes during the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The PF amount seems to have been deducted from the salary of staff but has not been deposited with the PF office. The companies wanted to enjoy the benefits of government schemes, but do not intend to provide benefits to their employees and workers. Hence the PF office has initiated action against such establishments.”

Tambe explained some establishments recruit staff through labour contractors. These contractors register themselves with the PF office to grab the contract but do not deposit the PF of their staff in our office. I appeal to the establishments to upload information about the contractors serving them. The office will take action against the contractors not paying PF money and also establishments if they do not take the appeal seriously, he hinted.

Government Offices on radar

Tambe also pointed out that much Central Government and State Government offices also failed to produce PF records of contractual staff working in their offices for the past 10 years. The offices include Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and District Collectorate. The government offices do not come under the jurisdiction of the PF office, but they should submit their PF record, stressed the PF commissioner.

8K establishments on radar

”There are 8,000 establishments in the Marathwada region which are not deposited the PF of their workers and employees since 2016. If these companies have been closed down then the management should contact our office and furnish the required details along with the evidence. We will exclude their names from the list,” said the PF commissioner.

- The strength of PF employees was 2.30 lakh in 2016-17. The figure increase to 2.39 lakh in 2022 (July 22).

- The average PF deposited every month was Rs 48 crore in 2016-17. The amount increased to Rs 73 crore in 2020-21.