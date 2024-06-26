PG admission season to gain momentum on July 1; CET result declared

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for the postgraduate courses in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will get impetus from July 1 for the academic year 2024-25.

It may be noted that the university decided to hold the common entrance test (CET) for PG admissions. The aspirants were allowed to register online from May 15 to 30. The registered candidates took the test faculty-wise from June 3 to 14. Nearly 4,160 candidates registered for the CET. Of them, 3,550 completed the process while 2,769 of them submitted applications.

The Departments already declared the result by June 20 and will prepare the merit list for admission as per the norms.

The list will be based on the marks secured in the CET and the marks secured in the respective optional subject during the third or final year of the degree course. There will be 50 per cent weightage to the CET marks and the remaining 50 per cent to the score in the final year.

Faculty-wise entrance tests conducted

The entrance test was held in the departments faculty-wise and its schedule is as follows;

Faculty----------------------number of courses-------CET date

--Faculty of Science and Engineering:------- 19 --June 3 to 14

--Facult of Commerce and Mangement Sci: 03---June 6 to 11

--Faculty of Humanities ---------------------20---June 3 to 14

--Faculty of Interdisciplinary----------------11----June 5 to 14

Schedule of updated admission

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the university administration revised the admission schedule at the request of students and departments. He said that the admission process would be completed between July 1 and 16.

--After the declaration of the test result, the students will have to apply for admission up to July 1.

--Departments will carry out scrutiny of the received applications between July 2 and 4

--The general merit list will be displayed on July 4

--The first merit list of eligible candidates will be released on July 8

--Selected candidates will have to confirm their admission from July 9 to 11

--The second merit will be announced on July 12 and students confirm admission from July 13 to 16

--The date of releasing the third round is July 18

--The departments can arrange a spot admission round on July 22, with vacant seats if any are left.

The names of some of the courses are as follows; Physics, Information Technology, Zoology, Microbiology, Chemistry, Botany, Artificial intelligence, Forensic Science, Biotechnology, MBA, M Com, English, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, History, Political Science, Law, , Library Science, , Liberal Art, Rural Technology, Tourism and Public Administration.