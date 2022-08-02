PG admissions process paralysed due to pending UG results

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The admissions process for the postgraduate (PG) courses was paralysed within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) because of delay in undergraduate (UG) courses results.

The university conducted UG courses March/April session examinations in May.

The admissions of PG courses like M A, M Sc and M Com depend on the declaration of BA, B Sc and B Com and other UG courses results. It is basic eligibility for PG admissions.

Bamu started filling primary information process for the PG aspirants but, it did not move further due to a delay in the result. The students cannot submit their UG results on the basis of which, a merit list is prepared.

The UG course results were expected by July 25. But, the results were declared because of a technical problem at two centres of answer book assessment. Bamu is likely to commence declaring the result of all UG courses in the next few days.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the additional manpower was provided to complete to solve the technical problem.

He said that the process of results declaration would begin in the next two days and utmost care is being taken to avoid any shortcoming or error in the result. The detailed schedule of further PG admissions will be announced soon.