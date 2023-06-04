PG admissions process to begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for the postgraduate courses in departments of the city and Dharashiv Sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will start online on June 5. The last date of registration for all the courses on the city campus, as well as the sub-campus, is June 15.

The online admission process is being implemented in all 45 departments on the main campus of the university and in 10 departments of the sub-campus of Dharashiv for the academic year 2023-24, under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, chairman of the admission committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, deans of all the four faculties along with 22 members are working on the admission process.

The schedule of the admission process was announced in a meeting that was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Dr Suresh Gaikwad. As per the schedule, the registration can be done on the website of the university from June 5 to 15. The preliminary list will be released on June 20 and the final merit list will be displayed on June 28. Admission will be given after counselling to be conducted on July 4 and 6. The lectures in the postgraduate department will commence on July 17. All the information about the subjects in postgraduate departments, available admission seats, reservations, fees, and eligibility has been made available on the university website. The admissions will be given to the MSW course in the College of Social Work in the main area besides the PG departments.

The faculty-wise PG courses are as follows;

---MA in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Pali and Buddhism, Sanskrit, Women's Studies, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, History, Geography, Foreign Languages, Psychology, Archaeology, Phule-Ambedkar Ideology, Yoga, Music, BPA, Lifelong Learning and Extension.

--M Sc in Materials Science, Zoology, Electronics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Statistics, Mathematics, Ecology, Computer Science, Information Technology, Nano Technology,

--B Tech and M Tech in Chemical Engineering

--B and M Voc- Industrial Automation, Automobile Technology

--MBA, MCA, Printing Technology, LLM, M.Com, MA (MCJ), M Ed, M P Ed, M Lib.

Courses at sub-Centre

The course at Deharashiv Sub-campus is as follows; M Sc-Microbiology, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Materials Science and Mathematics, Water and Land Management, MBA, MA English, MPA and MA etc. are coming

2nd-yr classes to begin on June 15

The New Education Policy (NEP) is being implemented effectively from this new Academic Year (AY). VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the lectures of the second year of PG courses would commence on the first day of AC, that is June 15. The classes of the newly admitted candidates will begin on July 17.

Result of BA, B S & B Com to be out soon

The university said that the result of B A, B Com, B SC and other traditional courses will be declared in the next two days. VC Dr Yeole said that the university administration is trying to complete the teaching, examination and result declaration process on time during the new AY.