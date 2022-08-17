PG aspirants given 3 days to complete application form

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has given a deadline up to August 20 to complete the information in the postgraduate admissions application form.

The registration process for the various PG courses including MA, M Sc and M Com was divided into two parts. In the first part, the aspirants were asked to submit their personal information and the second part had academic details. The last date of registration ended on Wednesday.

A total of 5,903 candidates registered in the first phase while 2,906 candidates submitted incomplete details in the second part.

The administration decided to give three days to the students to complete their information on the online link. The scrutiny of the application will continue till August 20. The youths can submit their grievance related to the application to the given email address. The university is likely to announce the date extension on August 18.