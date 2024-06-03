PG CET begins in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday started conducting a common entrance test (CET) for the postgraduate courses admissions on Monday.

It may be noted that the university decided to hold CET for the PG admissions for the academic year 2024-25. The aspirants were allowed to register online on the Central Government’s ‘Samarth portal’ between May 15 and 30. Nearly 4,160 candidates registered for the CET. Of them, 3550 completed details while 2,769 of them submitted applications.

The CET is being conducted between June 3 and 15. There will be 50 per cent weightage for the CET score and 50 per cent for UG final year marks. There are 55 PG departments in the main campus and Dharashiv sub-centre of Bamu. The result of 14 UG courses have been declared so far. The aspirants of four courses were called on Monday, the first day of the CET.

The entrance for the M A in Hindi and Marathi, M Sc in Electronics and Physics (both granted and non-granted seats) were organised at the respective department, between 11 am to 5 pm.