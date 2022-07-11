PG courses admissions yet to get momentum; date likely to be extended

Aurangabad, July 11:

The admission process to postgraduate courses in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is yet to get momentum because of a delay in undergraduate courses result.

According to sources, the date of the admissions for PG courses is likely to be extended. The registration process for the PG courses in Humanities and Social Sciences, Sciences, Commerce and Management and Interdisciplinary faculties began on June 24. The registration process was divided into two parts.

The students were allowed to provide their personal information in the part while they will have to fill in the academic information in the second part. The last date of the registration is July 15. The counselling for admission in the round-I for out of State and university candidates (20 per cent) will be done on July 28. Around 2,000 youths have registered so far.

The result of many undergraduate courses is yet to be declared. The process will expedite once the results are declared.

When contacted, head of the admissions committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that the pace of admissions would enhance with the declaration of the result of undergraduate courses

--The departments do online application scrutiny of application forms up to July 18

--Provisional general merit list to be displayed online on July 20

--Candidates can submit online submission of grievances from July 20 to 24

--The final merit list is to be released on July 26

Counselling for 1st round

--Counselling of home university (Bamu) candidates for round-I admissions to Science faculty courses will be done on July 30

-- Counselling for Humanities and Interdisciplinary faculty courses ( Law, Dramatics and Fine Arts) on August 1

--Counselling for Commerce and Management Science faculty on August 1

Spot admission on Aug 7

The vacant seats for the spot admission will be displayed on August 3. The spot admission round will be conducted in the concerned Departments on August 7. The classes for the first semester will commence on August 2. The classes of other semesters have already begun.