PG exams to be held next month

There are 465 colleges including 80 PG institutes in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university for the academic year 2022-23.

More than 65,000 aspirants appear for the PG examination in each semester.

The admission process for PG courses was completed in September only. As per the norms, there should be 90 teaching days in one semester. Unlike undergraduate, the examinations of PG courses will be held in December.

1st-yr exam of professional courses next month

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the examinations of PG and professional UG courses would be conducted in December.

“The first-year examination of newly admitted students to the UG courses will take their examination next month. But, the students of the second and third years of UG courses like B A, B Com and B Sc will appear for their examinations at 280 centres within the university’s jurisdiction from November 22. The preparations are in full swing for the examinations under the guidance of Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole,” he said.

Depts likely to have separate exams schedule

The administration had removed the academic flexibility of the departments for the academic year 2021-22. The examinations of university departments and affiliated colleges were held simultaneously. There is stress on autonomy in New Education Policy (NEP), so, Bamu restored academic flexibility from the academic year 2022-23. This means that there will be a separate examination schedule for the PG department students.