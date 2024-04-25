PG exams to begin at 120 centres on April 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the postgraduate and professional courses examination beginning within its jurisdiction on April 30.

Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali said that 74,000 students would appear for the examinations to be held at 120 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.

The summer session examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses are being held in different phases since the first week of April.

The UG examinations repeaters of commenced on April 2 while fresh candidates started taking their papers on April 16. Nearly 2.47 lakh UG students have registered for the examination for this session.

In the third phase, the examinations of PG and professional courses will commence on April 30.

There will be 76 centres for MA, M Sc and M Com. The B Ed students appear for the examinations at 26 centres within Bamu’s jurisdiction. A total 16 evaluation centres for UG and eight centres of PG were fixed district-wise to declare the result of the summer 2024 session on time.

Box

Law, Engg &Pharmacy exams to start on May 15

The university will conduct the examination of Law, Engineering and Pharmacy courses from May 15. There will be seven centres for Law course examinations followed by six for Engineering and 12 for Pharmacy courses.

Box

32 flying squads

With a view to putting a check on malpractice during the examination, 32 flying squads were formed for the four districts. A joint centre chief was appointed for each centre to avoid any case of copy and hold the examination smoothly.