Ph D admissions: Bamu extends last date for document submission

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday extended the last date of submission of Ph D consent letter and other documents up to June 6.

It may be noted that the university declared the selection list of candidates for Ph D admissions through PET-2024 last month. The selected students started submitting the required documents. The last date for submission of the consent letter and other documents was May 26.

Following the requests from aspiring researchers, the administration tabled the proposal before the Management Council meeting.

With the approval of authorities, the date of submission of the consent letter and other documents at the allotted research centres up to June 6

The research centres should forward the documents to the Ph D section through the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) on or before June 26

The documents to be submitted by the students along with the proposal are as follows:

--Registration Application

--Photocopy of the final selection list

--Consent Letter

--Online registration fee receipt (fees Rs 2,592)

--Synopsis--five copies

--Caste and validity certificate if any

--Educational documents (10th to Postgraduate)

Those students who have not received a Consent Letter from their research guide should submit an application for this purpose in the Ph.D. department by June 6 2025. The candidates also need to submit a copy to the office of the concerned Dean.