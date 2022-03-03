Ph D aspirants can get confirmation letter through QR code

Aurangabad, March 3:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started issuing provisional confirmation letter of Ph D admissions on Thursday. Those who do not get in their login can get it through QR code. This time around, the university decided to make available confirmation letter online in candidates' login.

Nearly 4,672 candidates submitted their research proposal to do Ph D in 40 subjects at 45 university departments and 130 research centres of the colleges.

The research proposals of the candidates are being presented before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) of the respective subject between March 3 and 5, March 8 and 10. The provisional confirmation letter of Ph admissions is being uploaded in students' login as per the approval of RRC, so, they need not visit the Ph D section to collect the letter.

Those students who do not receive the letter should send details through email of the Ph D section. The candidates will get a letter bearing a QR code. After scanning the code through the mobile camera, a link will be generated. They will get their details updated details of the admission process on clicking the link.