Ph D aspirants worried as Bamu rejects PET-2014 certificate

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

The Ph D selection committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared some candidates invalid for the Ph D admission as they had submitted a certificate of Ph D Entrance Test (PET)- 2014. Significantly, the certificate itself states that it is valid forever.

It may be noted that one needs to qualify PET to gate eligible for the admission Ph D admissions if one is had not done M Phil, NET/SET. The Ph D admissions process is conducted once in two or three years. Because of which of hundreds of youths for the admissions. Generally, the validity of PET is three years.

However, those who passed PET in 2014 were given a certificate mentioning ‘This Certificate is valid forever.’

Some of the candidates who did not get the research guide applied in the current year's admission process. The aspirants were declared invalid because of the PET-14 certificate. The administration may land in trouble if candidates approach tribunal or court.

According to the aspirants, how can the university declare its own PET-14 certificate invalid?