Ph D conferred on Ajaykumar in Chemistry

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2022 10:10 PM 2022-09-28T22:10:02+5:30 2022-09-28T22:10:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Sept 28: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Ajaykumar Champalal Gandhi in Chemistry.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Ajaykumar Champalal Gandhi in Chemistry.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Computer-Assisted Evaluation of Drug Candidates for Infectious Disease Cancer and Metabolic Disorder: Proof of Concept Approach’ under the guidance of Dr Archana Chapolikar, research guide, Department of Chemistry, Government College of Arts and Science.

