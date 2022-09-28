Ph D conferred on Ajaykumar in Chemistry

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Ajaykumar Champalal Gandhi in Chemistry.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Computer-Assisted Evaluation of Drug Candidates for Infectious Disease Cancer and Metabolic Disorder: Proof of Concept Approach’ under the guidance of Dr Archana Chapolikar, research guide, Department of Chemistry, Government College of Arts and Science.