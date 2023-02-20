Ph D conferred on Ashwaq Al Quheef

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Ashwaq Naser Hussein Abdullah Al Quheef in English.She submitted her thesis titled ‘Rethinking Women’s Role in the select Plays of Henrik Isben and George Bernard Shaw’ under the guidance of Dr Shaikh Kalmoddin Rashid, research guide, department of English, Maulana Azad College.