Ph D conferred on CA Vijay Rathi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on CA Vijay Rathi in Commerce.

He has submitted his thesis titled ‘The Financial Management and Accounting System of NAAC- A Grade Universities of Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Syed Azharuddin, research guide and professor, Department of Commerce, Bamu.

CA Vijay is also a former chairman of the city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He was also nominated as a member of the Academic Council of Bamu by Governor Ramesh Bais recently.