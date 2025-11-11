Ph D conferred on Gugleshwar Gore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred a PhD in Botany on Gugleshwar Haribhau Gore. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Pharmacognostics Studies of Genus Amorphophalis Blume ex Decne from Maharashtra State’ under the guidance of Dr Anil Bhuktar, research guide, Department of Botany, Vivekanand College.