Ph D conferred on Naser Bagwan

Aurangabad, May 8:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Mohammed Naser Md Osman Bagwan in Urdu. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Salam Bin Razzaq Ki Adabi Khidmaat Ka Tanqeedi-o-Taheqeeqi Mutalia’ under the guidance of Dr Quazi Naweed Ahmed Siddiqui, research guide, Bamu.