Ph D conferred on Punamchandra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Punamchandra Bhimrao Bhosale in English. He submitted his thesis titled 'Functional Stylistics Analysis of the Selected Poems of William Wordsworth' under the guidance of Dr Vivek Mirgane, research guide, Shri Bankatswami College of Beed.