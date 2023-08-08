Ph D conferred on Rajhans

August 8, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Rajhans Wankhede in Commerce.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study of Demonetisation and Its Impact on Common People’s Business and Economy, with special reference to the Marathwada Region’ under the guidance of Dr Manik Waghmare, research guide.

