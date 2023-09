Ph D conferred on Santosh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D upon Santosh Ghangale in English. He submitted his thesis titled ‘The Auto Biographical Memory Presented in Selected Autobiographies of Marathi Dalit and African American Women Writers in 20th Century’ under the guidance of Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan, research guide and principal of Milind College of Arts.