Ph D conferred on Sudhakar Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sudhakar Babu Chavan in ‘Phule-Dr Ambedkar Ideology.’

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Mahatma Phule Yanchya Vichar Pariprekshyat Maharashtra Shasnachya Mahila Vikas Yojana Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Prashant Sable, Research Guide and head of the History Department, Vasantdada Patil College (Patoda, Beed). Sudhakar Chavan is a Senator and works in the Computer Science Department.