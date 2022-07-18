Ph D conferred on Yogita in Dramatics

Aurangabad, July 18:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Yogita Mahajan in Dramatics.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Application of Theatre Pedagogy at Pre-Primary Level of Current Education System’ under the guidance of Dr Jayant Shevtekar, a research guide from the Department of Dramatics of Bamu.

Yogita, a seasoned theatre professional, has also received Junior Fellowship from the Culture Ministry of India and also Golden Jubilee Fellowship from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.