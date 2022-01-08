Ph D provisional merit list of 41 subjects released; last date to submit objections is Jan 10

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has released a provisional general merit list of 6,750 candidates for the Ph d admissions in 41 subjects of four faculties--Science and Technology, Inter-Disciplinary Studies, Humanities and Commerce and Management.

It may be noted that the university conducted the Ph D Entrance Test (PET) between January and March 2021 in the first phase while candidates gave a presentation on their research proposal before the subject’s Research and Recognition Committee from September end to November.

The university had declared the merit list of 11 subjects. The list of 30 more subjects was released on Saturday. More than 6,750 had appeared for the oral examinations while only 40 per cent to 50 per cent of candidates will get admissions on the vacant seats as per their place in the provisional merit list. Bamu will release the final merit list on receiving and clearing the objections.

The provisional merit list of 41 subjects was released today. The names of the subjects are as follows; Botany, Education, Archeology, Commerce, Environmental Science, Physical Education, Economics,Business Administration, Statistics, Social Work, Geography, Tourism Administration

Physics, Home Science, History, Chemistry, Fine Arts, Political Science, Zoology,Dramatics,Psychology, Geology, Library and Information Science, Public Administration, Microbiology, Sociology, Mathematics, Thoughts of Phule and Dr Ambedkar, Food Technology, Women’s Studies, Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemicals, Law, Mechanical Engineering, English, Electronics Engineering, Urdu, Sanskrit, Marathi, Hindi and Pali and Buddhism.

Final merit list to be out on Jan 12

The university has invited objections online from the candidates about the provisional general merit list up to January 10. The objections will be resolved on January 11 while the final merit list will be released on January 12.