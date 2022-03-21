Ph D researchers to get 50 per cent concession in library & laboratory fees

Aurangabad, March 21:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to waive a 50 per cent fee of the library and laboratory of Ph D candidates because of Covid.

It may be noted that the administration had already waived tuition of all the courses students, except Ph D researchers, in 2021.

There was a long pending demand from students and youth organisations to waive the fee of progress report, laboratory, tuition and library fees as many researchers, their parents lost employment in Covid outbreak. The researchers and their families were facing financial problems.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza following the directives of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole issued orders of 50 per cent concessions in library and laboratory fees.

This will benefit nearly 1800 researchers from the different faculties within the jurisdiction of the university for the academic year 2020-21. However, nothing was mentioned about the fee waiver for foreign students. It will be applicable to those students who were admitted for the research at that time. This means newly researcher will not get its benefit.