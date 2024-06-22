Ph D researchers upset over imposing Rs 10 K fine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The researchers who took admission to Ph D on or before 2025, are upset over the Rs 10,000 fine imposed by the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that thousands of students register for Ph D in four faculties whenever the Ph D Entrance Test (PET) is held. The university already collects tuition, progress report submission and other fees from them annually. If one does pay the fee on time, he/she has to pay a fine.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) issued a circular on Thursday stating that the

the Management Council members approved the additional fine of Rs 10,000 on those researchers who registered for Ph D in 2015 or before it.

It was also stated in the circular that the fine was imposed on the basis of the proposal received on receiving a request to extend the deadline for thesis submission. These researchers were asked to submit their thesis on or before December 31, 2024, with a fine of Rs 10,000. The university informed researchers, research guide, research centre head, department head and college principals that old students would not get an extension for the thesis submission after this date.

Box

Demand to impose fine after Dec -2024

A group of researchers told this newspaper that the university did not inform them that they would have to pay a fine if they did not submit before the given deadline.

“We are already paying fine on pending fees. We are already facing financial problems in the post-Covid situation. This is affecting our research too. The fine will add fuel to the fire. Bamu should have given any fixed date to complete the research and then impose if the deadline is not met,” they said. The researchers demanded that the university allow them to submit their thesis by December 2024 and then impose the fine.