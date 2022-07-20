Pharmacy students complain about giving wrong questions in a paper

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 20, 2022 10:50 PM 2022-07-20T22:50:02+5:30 2022-07-20T22:50:02+5:30

Aurangabad, July 20: The students of B Pharmacy final semester took the paper of ‘Quality Control and Sterilisation’ subject ...

Pharmacy students complain about giving wrong questions in a paper | Pharmacy students complain about giving wrong questions in a paper

Pharmacy students complain about giving wrong questions in a paper

Next

Aurangabad, July 20:

The students of B Pharmacy final semester took the paper of ‘Quality Control and Sterilisation’ subject within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on July 19.A group of students from Yash Institute of Pharmacy met pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath and submitted a memorandum about asking out syllabus questions in the paper. Pro-VC Dr Shirsath assured them of taking care to avoid their loss. National Students union of India (NSUI district president Mohit Jadhav and secretary Diksha Pawar were present.

Open in app
Tags : Yash Institute of Pharmacy Yash Institute of Pharmacy Shyam shirsath Mohit jadhav Aurangabad Union Of India Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University National Students Nsui