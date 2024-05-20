Phase I: Hearing on objections challenging city development plan ends on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The first phase hearing upon the objections and comments filed challenging the rough draft of the city development plan was completed on Monday. A total of 1271 citizens were called to appear for the hearing, out of which, 961 managed to turn up, while the remaining 339 skipped the opportunity.

As reported earlier, the Town Planning section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) received 8,584 objections and comments on the rough draft in 60 days.

The hearing is held in front of the four retired Town Planning officers appointed by the state government.

The first phase hearing on the objections was held from May 15 to 20. Meanwhile, the second phase of hearing on the plan will begin on May 27.