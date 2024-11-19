Photo exhibition attracts foreign; domestic tourists to Maqbara campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tourists especially the international ones were amazed to see the photo exhibition of myriad heritage sites and places put on by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) at the city’s monument Bibi ka Maqbara, to mark World Heritage Week (November 19-25).

Pro-vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Walmik Sarwade was the chief guest, while the superintending archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat, deputy superintending archaeologist (science branch) Dr S Vinod Kumar, assistant superintending archaeologist Dr Prashant Sonone, assistant superintending archaeological engineers Dnyaneshwar Danve and Hemant Hukare, assistant archaeologist Rajneesh Kumar, conservation assistant Sanjay Rohankar,, ASI photographer Nilesh Mahajan and others also graced the event. The school students were also present on the occasion.

The circle comprise 75 protected heritage sites and places. The photo exhibition will remain open for visitors till November 25. The circle is conducting various competitions to mark the Week.