‘PhysiCon 2025’ concludes at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The two day international physiotherapy conference ‘MGM Physicon 2025’ organized jointly by MGM School of Physiotherapy and MGM Institute of Physiotherapy concluded on sunday with a closing ceremony at Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of dignataries. During the event, winners of various competitions were honored with certificates and momentos. MGM Project DirectorDr. Prerna Dalvi , Dr Sandesh Londhe, Principal Dr Sarath Babu , Principal Dr Rinkal Malani, Public Relations Officer Shrikant Yerule , faculty members and students were present on the ocassion.