‘PhysiCon 2025’ concludes at MGM
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 12, 2025 20:45 IST2025-10-12T20:45:02+5:302025-10-12T20:45:02+5:30
The two day international physiotherapy conference 'MGM Physicon 2025' organized jointly by MGM School of Physiotherapy and MGM Institute of Physiotherapy concluded on sunday with a closing ceremony at Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of dignataries. During the event, winners of various competitions were honored with certificates and momentos. MGM Project DirectorDr. Prerna Dalvi , Dr Sandesh Londhe, Principal Dr Sarath Babu , Principal Dr Rinkal Malani, Public Relations Officer Shrikant Yerule , faculty members and students were present on the ocassion.