PI Gurme clinches ‘Iron Man’ title

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Senior PI of Waluj MIDC police station Sandeep Gurme clinched the title of ‘Iron Man’ in the European Triathlon held at Tallinn, the capital of Estonia on Sunday.

European Triathlon is considered as one of the most tough competition, in which the participant has to clear 1.9 kms swimming in sea, 90 kms cycling and 21 kms running. Gurme completed all the tasks in 7 hours 44 minutes and clinched the title.

Earlier, Gurme had made a record by cycling at 550 kms at Manali and Leh Ladakh respectively. Industrialist Abhijeet Nargolkar is his coach and the preparations for the competition was going on for the past two years.

Gurme is the first officer in the Maharashtra Police Force to earn this title. He has clinched this honour at the age of 51 years.

His parents, wife Adv Rajani Gurme, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and other officers and staff have congratulated him on his achievement.