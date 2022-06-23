PI Kendre out of danger now

* Bleeding stopped, responding to treatment

Aurangabad, June 23:

Condition of the senior police inspector (PI) of the Jinsi police station Venkatesh Kendre is out of danger after a treatment of 48 hours.

The second surgery on him was performed successfully at MGM Hospital on Thursday morning. The doctors succeeded in stopping his bleeding.

PI Kendre was stabbed in Jinsi police station by a voluntary retired policeman Mujahed Shaikh on Tuesday night. He was seriously injured and was rushed to Apex Hospital. After the preliminary treatment, he was shifted to MGM Hospital on Wednesday and was being treated in ICU. A team of doctors led by Dr Pravin Suryawanshi performed the second surgery on him on Thursday and his bleeding was stopped. The doctors and the police officers heaved a sigh of relief after the successful surgery.

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta met PI Kendre after the surgery and also discussed his condition with the doctors. DCP Aparna Gite, Ujjawala Vankar, Deepak Girhe, ACP Vishal Dhume, Nishikant Bhujbal, Ashok Thorat, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Cidco PI Sambhaji Pawar, Jawaharnagar PI Santosh Patil and others were present.

Meanwhile, PI Kendre’s daughter before the surgery started a Jap and continued it till the surgery was completed.

Dr Suryawanshi said, that the surgery was successful on PI Kendre. His bleeding was stopped the blood was given externally on Thursday.