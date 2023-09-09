PIL to inquire in Antarwali Sarati lathi charge matter submitted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police executed a lathi charge on the agitators agitating for the Maratha reservations at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on September 1. The police severely beat the agitators with sticks, blew tear gas and opened fire on them. More than 100 agitators were injured in this incident.

Adv Devidas Shelke has submitted a criminal public interest litigation (PIL) in the Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court in this matter. The petitioner requested that cases should be registered against the police officers and employees, who had done the lathi-charge, the fundamental and human rights of the agitators have been violated and hence they should be given compensation and a judicial inquiry of the matter should be conducted. The severely injured agitators are presently being treated in the hospitals. Around 10 to 12 police were also injured in the stone pelting incident, hence the police have registered cases against 350 people. However, no action was taken against the police who through the oral and written orders executed the brutality, Adv Shelke mentioned in the PIL.

Adv Shelke said, the police brutally beat and injured the agitators. It is expected that legal action should be taken against them. Stones were also pelted on the occasion. Hence, we have requested that a judicial inquiry should be conducted in this matter and the injured should get compensation. The hearing on the PIL will be held next week.