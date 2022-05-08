Pipes of main waterline in Jayakwadi in two days

Aurangabad, May 9:

It is expected that the pipes of the new waterline will reach Jayakwadi in two days after the government warned to speed up the work of new water supply scheme. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the contractor company have deputed manpower along with machinery for laying the waterline.

Work on a new water supply scheme worth Rs 1680 crore has been going on for a year and a half. However, the work has not gained momentum. Therefore, Sanjeev Jaiswal, principal secretary, water supply department, recently took a review of the work. Jaiswal directed to speed up the work. A pipe making factory has been set up on the hill at Nakshatrawadi. Work is currently underway to build 55 meters of pipe per day. Three hundred meters long pipes have been manufactured so far. The third party inspection of the pipe has been completed by two third party inspection agencies, along with the welding test and the ultrasonic test. The radiography inspection has been completed and the report has also been received. This has paved the way for coating of pipes. The work will start on Monday afternoon. These pipes will be sent to Jayakwadi in two days. Pipe laying will start from Jayakwadi.

Meanwhile, GVPR, which is working on the scheme, plans to speed up the construction of two MBRs at Nakshatrawadi, water purification centers, building of overhead water tanks and pipelines at various places in the city.